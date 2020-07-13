/
apartments with pool
428 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
30 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
43 Units Available
University Park
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
24 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
54 Units Available
Speer
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,675
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
81 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Baker
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,531
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
