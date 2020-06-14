/
1 bedroom apartments
122 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO
29 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,267
768 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
28 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Centennial
59 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
709 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
2 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
440 sqft
3006 S Bannock St W304 Available 07/03/20 Priced to Rent! Tour Virtually Today! Fantastic Unit and Location! - Winchester & Browning Apartments | (303) 762-0228 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Centennial
11 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
684 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
College View
12 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
587 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
764 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Harvey Park South
11 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
662 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
737 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Speer
3 Units Available
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,189
520 sqft
Walking distance to everything trendy in Denver: bars, restaurants, shopping and transportation. Luxurious interiors feature renovated units with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bike racks and reserved parking available.
Speer
5 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,168
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
580 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
12 Units Available
The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
738 sqft
Conveniently located property overlooking mature landscape. Close to DU, Aurora campus and ACC. Residents can shop at the nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Park Meadows Mall. Can access transportation through I-25, Light Rail, RTD Bus, and more. Tenants have easy access to parks and trails close by.
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,589
860 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
4 Units Available
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
Windsong Apartments is ideally located in Englewood, Colorado, within walking distance of Swedish Hospital and Craig Hospital. We're just minutes away from the shops of City Center, the Englewood Recreation Center, and the light rail station.
Speer
13 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
