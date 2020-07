Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking

Ranch level tri-plex located at 8974 Circle Drive, Westminster CO 80031. We are working on Fresh Paint, New wood flooring throughout and new windows! It'll be clean and crisp by 5/22/19. Home also features washer & dryer hook-ups. Lots of closet space. Lots of natural light! This home has it's own private entrance. Shared yard on a lot lot. Ample parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.