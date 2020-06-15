Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.



Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living and family rooms, office space, 3 car garage. Two year lease terms. Tenant pays all Utilities, No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free. No Section 8 Vouchers. No Marijuana Products.. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8795



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652088)