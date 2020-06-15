Amenities
230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.
Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living and family rooms, office space, 3 car garage. Two year lease terms. Tenant pays all Utilities, No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free. No Section 8 Vouchers. No Marijuana Products.. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8795
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652088)