Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

230 S. GOLFWOOD DR. E

230 South Golfwood Drive · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pueblo West
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

230 South Golfwood Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 230 S. GOLFWOOD DR. E · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living and family rooms, office space, 3 car garage. Two year lease terms. Tenant pays all Utilities, No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free. No Section 8 Vouchers. No Marijuana Products.. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8795

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

