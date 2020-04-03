449 Mountain Laurel Drive

Amenities

This half duplex in Mountain Valley is just far enough out of the hustle and bustle of town that you feel like you are in a treehouse in the Rockiesyet just close enough to enjoy all the benefits of downtown Aspen. With views that spread from Independence Pass all the way down the Roaring Fork Valley this place is perfect for your family's ski getaway or summer in Aspen. This home has cozy furnishings, an expanded back deck, top of the line appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, a top floor master with air conditioning, and 2 ground level bedrooms that have French Doors to their walk out patios and a to the newly landscaped back yard. It's a quiet neighborhood perched on the hill with amazing views and quiet surroundings.