Pitkin County, CO
449 Mountain Laurel Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

449 Mountain Laurel Drive

449 Mountain Laurel Lane · (970) 925-8810
Location

449 Mountain Laurel Lane, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2249 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This half duplex in Mountain Valley is just far enough out of the hustle and bustle of town that you feel like you are in a treehouse in the Rockiesyet just close enough to enjoy all the benefits of downtown Aspen. With views that spread from Independence Pass all the way down the Roaring Fork Valley this place is perfect for your family's ski getaway or summer in Aspen. This home has cozy furnishings, an expanded back deck, top of the line appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, a top floor master with air conditioning, and 2 ground level bedrooms that have French Doors to their walk out patios and a to the newly landscaped back yard. It's a quiet neighborhood perched on the hill with amazing views and quiet surroundings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have any available units?
449 Mountain Laurel Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have?
Some of 449 Mountain Laurel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Mountain Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
449 Mountain Laurel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Mountain Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive offer parking?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have a pool?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Mountain Laurel Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 449 Mountain Laurel Drive has units with air conditioning.
