Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO with garage

Manitou Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
101 Panorama Place
101 Panorama Place, Manitou Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2814 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
448 Winter Street
448 Winter Street, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2383 sqft
Manitou living at its finest. Short walk from The Incline & lots of hiking trails. Not your average Town Home. Home features state-of-the-art kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter tops & Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
140 Clarksley Road
140 Clarksley Road, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2484 sqft
Great 4 bedroom Ranch house on cul-de-sac. Spectacular views of Pikes Peak and Manitou Springs, fenced rear yard and storage shed for yard supplies. Main level has a great room with step down dining area with a bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
502 North 16th Street
502 North 16th Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Available move in date June 5, 2020 Come and view this cozy 3-bed, 1.5-bath, 1,362 square foot home located in Old Colorado City. Property is off of W St. Vrain and 16th Street with views of the mountains.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1708 Victorian Point
1708 Victorian Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1746 sqft
EXCELLENT WEST SIDE TOWNHOME - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION TO CONFIRM IF WE HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holland Park
1 Unit Available
4006 Star View
4006 Star View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1680 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community, WEST SIDE - This townhome is move in ready, it's a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with attached 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
109 1/2 North Wahsatch
109 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
626 sqft
109 1/2 North Wahsatch Available 07/01/20 Downtown 1bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - Rental Terms: One year Rent: $850. Available: 06/01/2020 Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $850.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
619 North Wahsatch Ave.
619 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
2115 N. Tejon Street
2115 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2115 N.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community * * NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT * Bright living area w/

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ivywild
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2703 W Pikes Peak Ave
2703 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Superb two story town home on the West side of town! This unit features a loft, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a stellar deck with great views! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,524 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
North End
1 Unit Available
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Oak Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2343 Silent Rain Dr
2343 Silent Rain Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1704 sqft
Beautiful rancher on the North West side of Colorado Springs. Very quiet and desirable neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700+ Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. All Hardwood floors on the main level with a main level master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1459 W. Costilla Street
1459 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2904 sqft
Beautiful large home in Crown Hills Mesa! 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, and plenty of space! Beautiful fenced backyard with a patio and deck to enjoy the city lights! Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area; kitchen opens to the living room with gas

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2008 W Cucharras St
2008 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
There will not be any private showings for this property at this time. There will be an open house showing on Saturday, June 13th, from 2-4 p.m.. Please wear a mask when attending. Tenants are in the process of moving out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

