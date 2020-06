Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available June 10th -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1200/mo.



Maximum of 2 pets negotiable



Duplex in Laporte with shared washer/dryer



Fireplace



Fenced yard (shared)



Hardwood floors



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



