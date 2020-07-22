Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:37 PM

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO

19 Studio Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.
Results within 10 miles of Ken Caryl
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
37 Units Available
Highlands
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
568 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
27 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,200
432 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:04 AM
$
6 Units Available
West Colfax
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
455 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:03 AM
3 Units Available
West Colfax
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
418 sqft
The brand-new apartments at Sloan’s Place were built with your happiness in mind. Our light-filled studios and 1 bedrooms have 10ft ceilings, gourmet electric kitchens, quartz countertops, a washer/dryer, and more. But it doesn’t stop there.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
$
20 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Molholm
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,269
460 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
64 Units Available
Eiber
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,240
455 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
169 Units Available
West Colfax
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,350
621 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Strike the perfect balance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
36 Units Available
Baker
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,266
722 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,375
587 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,346
578 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
79 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,430
561 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:56 AM
4 Units Available
Washington Park West
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Colfax
1495 Vrain St
1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
City Guide for Ken Caryl, CO

If you've ever seen the South Park Episode, "Trapped in the Closet", you know all about FunPlex, an amusement park in Ken Caryl. This amusement park has since been renamed Fun City, and adequately so. If you've ever wanted to dub yourself mayor of FunPlex, Ken Caryl may be just for you.

With a population of a little over 30,000, Ken Caryl Colorado is a small city near Littleton and functions as both a bedroom community of the Denver metroplex and an industrial hub for Lockheed Martin. This is a relaxing community where you can get away from the bustle of the larger Denver and Little areas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Ken Caryl, CO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Ken Caryl living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Ken Caryl during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

