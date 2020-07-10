/
apartments with washer dryer
230 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,280
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$988
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Goldsmith
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southmoor Park
3730 S Hillcrest Dr
3730 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully Furnished House Near Cherry Hills - Property Id: 315726 This beautiful home comes fully furnished in the Happy Canyon neighborhood! The house is located close to the highway, great school districts for kids, Whole Foods, King Soopers and 15
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
University Hills
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
22 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,410
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
19 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,389
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1185 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
25 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,651
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,981
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
28 Units Available
Baker
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,214
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
226 Units Available
Baker
Neon Local
99 South Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1107 sqft
LIVE IN THE LIGHTS OF SOUTH BROADWAY | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering One Month Free! Unlike any other neighborhood in the city, South Broadway has a glow you can feel as you walk down the street.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
50 Units Available
Lowry Field
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1482 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Encore at Boulevard One from the comfort of your home! You’re invited to redefine home living at Encore at Boulevard One–our luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Denver, CO
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Glendale
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,715
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1485 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Congress Park
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,457
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1237 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of public transit and many eateries. Units with upgraded finishes and sleek kitchen design. Controlled access community with resident lounge, business center, fitness center, and a complimentary coffee station.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Village East
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,238
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
