Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM

347 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO with parking

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,270
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldsmith
2471 S Ivanhoe Place
2471 South Ivanhoe Place, Holly Hills, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
2471 S Ivanhoe Place Available 08/07/20 HOLLY HILLS RENOVATED RANCH 5BDR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Goldsmith
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
University Park
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Goldsmith
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
Goldsmith
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Goldsmith
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Virginia Village
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southmoor Park
3730 S Hillcrest Dr
3730 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully Furnished House Near Cherry Hills - Property Id: 315726 This beautiful home comes fully furnished in the Happy Canyon neighborhood! The house is located close to the highway, great school districts for kids, Whole Foods, King Soopers and 15

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Virginia Village
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goldsmith
5070 E Donald Ave
5070 East Donald Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1640 sqft
Newer Build in Denver -4 BDRM Minutes to Lightrail - Property Id: 273889 5070 E. Donald Ave. 1640 Square foot 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom 3 -Story Duplex. MAIN FLOOR- Office / 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
University Hills
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Hills
4120 E Warren Ave Unit 2
4120 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1464 sqft
AVAILABLE First Week of September -- 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in the heart of South Denver. **THIS PROPERTY IS ZONED FOR LIVE/WORK** Private and secure 2 car attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Hampden
7017 East Girard Avenue
7017 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Available NOW! 2 bed + loft + study! No yard maintenance or snow shoveling! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1220 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Hampden
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,156
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
69 Units Available
Lowry Field
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,300
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Holly Hills, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holly Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

