Grand Junction, CO
656 Laredo Court #A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

656 Laredo Court #A

656 Laredo Court · (970) 263-5438 ext. 5
Location

656 Laredo Court, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 656 Laredo Court #A · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath North Grand Junction - Recently renovated duplex has 1096 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan includes a breakfast bar. Dining room has sliding door leading out to the fenced back yard. New laminate and carpet through out. Attached 2 car garage. Tenants pays all utilities. HOA takes care of common areas and irrigation. Schools include Pamona Elementary, West Middle and Grand Junction High School. No Students, No Roommates, No Pets and No Smoking. Monthly $10 admin fee is in addtition to rent.

**Apply now at www.gjrent.com or call 970-263-5438 ext 5 for more information**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5919838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Laredo Court #A have any available units?
656 Laredo Court #A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 656 Laredo Court #A currently offering any rent specials?
656 Laredo Court #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Laredo Court #A pet-friendly?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A offer parking?
Yes, 656 Laredo Court #A offers parking.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A have a pool?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A does not have a pool.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A have accessible units?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Laredo Court #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Laredo Court #A does not have units with air conditioning.
