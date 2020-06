Amenities

575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry. Formal dining area with a breakfast bar! Master has sliding door leading out to backyard patio. One car garage is oversized with lots of room for extra storage. HOA maintains the front yard and common area spaces. No pets, no smoking and no students. Schools include Nisley Elementary, Bookcliff Middle School and Central High School.



**Apply at www.gjrent.com or email lisa@gjrent.com for more information**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779596)