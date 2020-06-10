All apartments in Grand Junction
373 Ridges Boulevard
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

373 Ridges Boulevard

373 Ridges Boulevard · (970) 279-4346




Location

373 Ridges Boulevard, Grand Junction, CO 81507
The Ridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
internet access
PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.com Approximate available date 06/09/20 (subject to change) - Walk to the golf course! Close to Bike Trails! This beautifully updated condo includes 2 bedroom 2 bath with a nice size living room with balcony. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is washer/dryer hookups and a storage unit. Near by is a playground and community pool. No Pets/No Smoking/No Students Utilities: Tenant pays electric (water, sewer, trash, gas paid) Schools: Scenic Elementary Redlands Middle Fruita 8/9 (9th grade only) Fruita Monument High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have any available units?
373 Ridges Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Ridges Boulevard have?
Some of 373 Ridges Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Ridges Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
373 Ridges Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Ridges Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 373 Ridges Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard offer parking?
No, 373 Ridges Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Ridges Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 373 Ridges Boulevard has a pool.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 373 Ridges Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Ridges Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Ridges Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Ridges Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
