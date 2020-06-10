373 Ridges Boulevard

Amenities

PHOTOS are NOT of updates! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW VIEWERS - Please contact us via our website www.freedomprop.com Approximate available date 06/09/20 (subject to change) - Walk to the golf course! Close to Bike Trails! This beautifully updated condo includes 2 bedroom 2 bath with a nice size living room with balcony. The kitchen includes a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is washer/dryer hookups and a storage unit. Near by is a playground and community pool. No Pets/No Smoking/No Students Utilities: Tenant pays electric (water, sewer, trash, gas paid) Schools: Scenic Elementary Redlands Middle Fruita 8/9 (9th grade only) Fruita Monument High To qualify to rent from us: All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.) Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references. If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor. www.freedomprop.com Dena Watson - Managing Broker