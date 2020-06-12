All apartments in Grand Junction
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

1353 N 20th St

1353 North 20th Street · (970) 279-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Grand Junction
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1353 N 20th St · Avail. Jun 17

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Approximate available date 06/17/20 - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house near CMU. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Utilities: Tenants pay all (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric, internet)

NO SMOKING / NO PETS / STUDENTS WELCOME WITH QUALIFYING GUARANTOR

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4048752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 N 20th St have any available units?
1353 N 20th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 N 20th St have?
Some of 1353 N 20th St's amenities include dishwasher, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 N 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
1353 N 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 N 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 1353 N 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Junction.
Does 1353 N 20th St offer parking?
No, 1353 N 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 1353 N 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 N 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 N 20th St have a pool?
No, 1353 N 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 1353 N 20th St have accessible units?
No, 1353 N 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 N 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 N 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 N 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 N 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
