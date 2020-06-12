Amenities

dishwasher internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.COM OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



Approximate available date 06/17/20 - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house near CMU. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher.



Utilities: Tenants pay all (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric, internet)



NO SMOKING / NO PETS / STUDENTS WELCOME WITH QUALIFYING GUARANTOR



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4048752)