1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8

Cute 2 bed near campus



TownNorth on Walnut Ave walking distance to CMU! Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath which is ADA accessible through the back side of the unit. Two good size bedrooms located on the lower floor. Coin Operated Laundry is located just outside the front door. There is an Outdoor pool!!! Tenant pays for electricity & gas through Xcel. PETS a consideration with a refundable $500 pet deposit. NO Smoking.



AVAILABLE 6/12/2020

lease till May 2021 (no short-term)

**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**



No showings during COVID.

