All apartments in Grand Junction
Find more places like 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Junction, CO
/
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8

1140 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1140 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cute 2 bed near campus - ***PLEASE visit our website www.renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***

TownNorth on Walnut Ave walking distance to CMU! Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath which is ADA accessible through the back side of the unit. Two good size bedrooms located on the lower floor. Coin Operated Laundry is located just outside the front door. There is an Outdoor pool!!! Tenant pays for electricity & gas through Xcel. PETS a consideration with a refundable $500 pet deposit. NO Smoking.

AVAILABLE 6/12/2020
lease till May 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**

No showings during COVID.
*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

(RLNE5814202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have any available units?
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Junction, CO.
Is 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Walnut Ave Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grand Junction 2 BedroomsGrand Junction Apartments with Balcony
Grand Junction Apartments with GarageGrand Junction Apartments with Parking
Grand Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, CORifle, CO
Fruitvale, CO
Fruita, CO