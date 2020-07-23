Apartment List
garfield county
Last updated July 23 2020

27 Apartments for rent in Garfield County, CO

Last updated July 23
$
45 Units Available
Lofts at Red Mountain
300 Wulfsohn Rd, Garfield County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,703
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING 3 BEDROOMS! Lofts at Red Mountain Apartments is a brand new community featuring studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 23
35 Units Available
Six Canyon
52080 Hwy 6, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Six Canyon apartments put modern sophistication within reach.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
275 Buckthorn Road
275 Buckthorn Road, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Split level single family home with 2 living areas, large fenced yard and lots of storage $2,200 Plus Utilities | $2,400 Security Deposit. Available September 1st 2020. No Smoking/Pets Considered.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1608 Crawford Way
1608 Crawford Way, Glenwood Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1608 Crawford Way in Glenwood Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1024 Blake Street
1024 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 08/01/20 Cute Downtown Single Family Home - Property Id: 322426 Downtown cottage home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath a nice beautiful landscaped backyard with a 500 sq. ft workshop with a single car garage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
897 Taughenbaugh Blvd -
897 Taughenbaugh Boulevard, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
TWO-STORY CONDO IN RIFLE! PRICE REDUCED! - New paint, new hardwood flooring and carpet throughout! 2 Story condo with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, hot water baseboard heat. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1260 Home Avenue
1260 Home Avenue, Silt, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
MOBILE HOME IN SILT! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family mobile home in Silt. It has 768 sq. ft. of heated living space. It is heated by forced air natural gas. Also has small wood stove.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
640 Alder Ridge
640 Alder Ridge Lane, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1850 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, Upgraded Townhome - Awesome 3-bed, 2-bath townhome in Castle Valley. Hardwood floors, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances and 3 big bedrooms! Unit has 1832 FINISHED square feet, an attached two car garage(18.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
747 Elder Ct
747 Elder Court, Rifle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
747 Elder Ct Available 09/03/20 2 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT IN RIFLE! - 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, loft. End unit. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Tenant pays ALL utilities. Built in 1981. No smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3444398)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
646 River View Drive #903
646 River View Drive, Garfield County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
PRIVATE 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - 2 Bed, 2 Bath condo with and oversized, heated 1-car garage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
749 Elder Ct
749 Elder Ct, Rifle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1230 sqft
749 Elder Ct - 749 Available 08/01/20 TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT! - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in Rifle, with a loft. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Fenced in back yard. Close to a park. 1230 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2822 Hager #B
2822 Hager Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
2822 Hager #B Available 09/01/20 COZY FURNISHED CONDO - GREAT VIEWS & ACCESS TO THE RIVER! - This furnished two (2) bedroom unit features an open and spacious layout with a wood burning fireplace and patio that overlooks the park like common area.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Lakota Canyon Ranch
790 Castle Valley Boulevard
790 Castle Valley Boulevard, New Castle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1099 sqft
Clean second floor condo with views of the Lakota Golf Course, washer/dryer included.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
69 Sunshine Court
69 Sunshine Court, New Castle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
Very well kept 2 story home with large backyard and unique upgrades throughout. Large living area with deck to the backyard, upstairs bedrooms and great storage inside and in the garage.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
105 Creek Street
105 Creek St, Parachute, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1456 sqft
Ranch style single family home with open floor plan, large master suite with 5 piece bath and large fenced back patio area. $1,550 Plus Utilities | $1,850 Security Deposit. Available September 1st, 2020 No Smoking/Pets Considered.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
509 8th Street
509 8th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
746 sqft
Cute and cozy home built in 1898 located downtown Glenwood Springs. It contains 1 bedroom with a lofted bonus room, 1 bathroom, and quaint backyard. Washer in unit and all utilities included - $1800/mo.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
340 13th Street - 5
340 13th St, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
917 sqft
Condo located downtown Glenwood. 2 lower level rooms with a bonus loft room and 1 bathroom. Lots of natural light with open concept living room and kitchen. $1950/month which includes all utilities.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
2417 24th Place
2417 24th Place, Rifle, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1136 sqft
End unit townhome with laminate floors, woodstove, eat in kitchen and large upstairs bedrooms. Fenced back patio with storage shed. Low exterior maintenance. $1,250/ month plus utilities. $1,550 security deposit. No Smoking. No pets per HOA rules.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
811 Grand Avenue
811 Grand Ave, Silt, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
984 sqft
2 story home in downtown Silt with great living space, wood burning stove, upstairs bedrooms and big yard area with 2 storage sheds and privacy. One shed is finished and could be used as an office. Deck to be replaced.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1179 Park Avenue
1179 Park Avenue, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1999 sqft
End unit townhome with laminate floors, large bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as an office and lots of storage in the basement. $1,500/month plus utilities. $1,800 security deposit. No Pets per HOA. Available July 3, 2020.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
62 County Road 135 - 2
62 County Road 135, Glenwood Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartments available August 2020 (availability dates subject to change due to construction). Conveniently located in West Glenwood Springs across the street from a bus stop.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
460 Yarrow Circle
460 Yarrow Circle, Parachute, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1514 sqft
2 story townhome with large upstairs bedrooms, lots of storage, off street parking and low exterior maintenance. No Smoking/ Pets Considered. Available July 20, 2020 , Security Deposit $1,600.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3201 SUNSET RIDGE
3201 Sunset Ridge Court, Glenwood Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
916 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO W/ GARAGE! - This 2BD/2BA features a spacious layout with a deck off of the dining room which offers mountain views, washer/dryer hookups, and a full bathroom that connects to the hallway and the bedroom! Great layout! Offers

Last updated March 5
1 Unit Available
1545 Breen Alley
1545 Breen Alley, Glenwood Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1514 sqft
3 Bedroom end unit townhome with upgrades throughout, new flooring, large bedrooms and low exterior maintenance. No Pets. No Smoking. Available April 1st. Security Deposit $2,400.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Garfield County?
Apartment Rentals in Garfield County start at $1,100/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Garfield County?
Some of the colleges located in the Garfield County area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Garfield County have apartments for rent?
Glenwood Springs, Fruita, Rifle, Avon, and Clifton have apartments for rent.

