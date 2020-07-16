/
/
moffat county
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Moffat County, CO📍
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
447 Barclay Street
447 Barclay Street, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
Very Well Maintained and Completely Updated and Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Located in Craig, Colorado. This Home Features a Large Master Bedroom, Beautiful Kitchen With Custom Cabinets, and Lots of Updates Throughout the Home.
1 of 9
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Rose Street #1
533 Rose St, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
533 Rose Street #12 Bdrm/1 Bath DuplexNo Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays Electric & GasOwner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash$700 Month/$700 Sec DepAvailable 04/01/20Please Complete Background Check At: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/793571
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
1241 Sequoia Avenue
1241 Sequoia, Moffat County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1216 sqft
1241 Sequoia Avenue3 Bdrm/2 BathNo Pets & No SmokingTenant Pays All UtilitiesMonth to Month Lease$850 Month/$850 Sec DepAvailable 04/11/19Please Complete Background Check At: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/664072
Results within 10 miles of Moffat County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Harvest Drive
124 Harvest Drive, Hayden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1712 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property in Hayden, is just a short walk from the new Hayden school. The curated upgrades are plenty with new paint, trim, drywall and flooring throughout creating fresh tasteful aesthetic.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Moffat County area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Rock Springs, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Craig, and Green River have apartments for rent.