Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1127 9000 Divide Road #108

1127 9000 Divide Road · (970) 468-9137
Location

1127 9000 Divide Road, Frisco, CO 80424

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 · Avail. Nov 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco. Easy access 1st floor condo, no stairs to this end unit that has been updated with new paint and all new furniture. Sleeping for 6 people with a king in the master, queen in the 2nd bedroom and a queen sofa sleeper in the living room. Flat screen TVs in both bedrooms and living room, stone fireplace, washer/dryer, small storage closet and balcony. Excellent location in Frisco. Close to Summit Stage bus stop, shopping, restaurants and on the recreation path for hiking and biking to Lake Dillon. Close to I-70 with easy highway access to Vail and Beaver Creek.

No smoking/ No pets.

Available November 1 through April 30 for Winter seasonal lease.

$3,000 per month plus electric (hot water heat, cable and internet included).

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have any available units?
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have?
Some of 1127 9000 Divide Road #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 currently offering any rent specials?
1127 9000 Divide Road #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 pet-friendly?
No, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 offer parking?
Yes, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 offers parking.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have a pool?
No, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 does not have a pool.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have accessible units?
No, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 9000 Divide Road #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
