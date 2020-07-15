Amenities

1127 9000 Divide Road #108 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal - Mountain Meadows 108 - Modern 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom spacious condo in Frisco. Easy access 1st floor condo, no stairs to this end unit that has been updated with new paint and all new furniture. Sleeping for 6 people with a king in the master, queen in the 2nd bedroom and a queen sofa sleeper in the living room. Flat screen TVs in both bedrooms and living room, stone fireplace, washer/dryer, small storage closet and balcony. Excellent location in Frisco. Close to Summit Stage bus stop, shopping, restaurants and on the recreation path for hiking and biking to Lake Dillon. Close to I-70 with easy highway access to Vail and Beaver Creek.



No smoking/ No pets.



Available November 1 through April 30 for Winter seasonal lease.



$3,000 per month plus electric (hot water heat, cable and internet included).



