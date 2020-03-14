All apartments in Fairmount
19782 W. 59th Ave.

19782 West 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19782 West 59th Avenue, Fairmount, CO 80403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
green community
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Story former Lennar model home, 3 Car Tandem Garage
Early Spring Special - lease now and get this spectacular home for only $3295.00 per month!

Gorgeous newer home-former model home with green community solar offset and all the bells and whistles! This home has a fabulous open and bright floor plan with modern neutral paint, modern finish outs and a large kitchen with granite counters with room for bar seating and beautiful wood cabinetry, and tile backsplash. The large master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, and a 5 piece master bath, and with a recessed modern ceiling.

This home also has wonderful wood floors throughout main floor, vaulted ceilings, gas F/P, W/D in laundry room, large unfinished basement, attached 3 car tandem garage, a front porch, and it even has an electronic front door lock so no need for a front door key!

Located in the Jefferson County School District too-snatch this one while you can!

Property is available now!

Contact Eric at 720-822-5365 assetleasingagent@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have any available units?
19782 W. 59th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have?
Some of 19782 W. 59th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19782 W. 59th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19782 W. 59th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19782 W. 59th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 19782 W. 59th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 19782 W. 59th Ave. offers parking.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19782 W. 59th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have a pool?
No, 19782 W. 59th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19782 W. 59th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19782 W. 59th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19782 W. 59th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19782 W. 59th Ave. has units with air conditioning.
