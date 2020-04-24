All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

15435 W. 49th Drive

15435 West 49th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15435 West 49th Drive, Fairmount, CO 80403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New ranch-style home (finished in December 2016) with a finished basement. Four bedrooms plus a main floor office next to the entry. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room in the same area. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed sink, gas stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and pantry. 10' ceilings throughout main floor. Comfortable covered patio has a wonderful view of the park and Table Mountain. Finished basement features a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a bath and large storage/utility room. Pictures of the basement are forthcoming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have any available units?
15435 W. 49th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount, CO.
What amenities does 15435 W. 49th Drive have?
Some of 15435 W. 49th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15435 W. 49th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15435 W. 49th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15435 W. 49th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15435 W. 49th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15435 W. 49th Drive offers parking.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15435 W. 49th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have a pool?
No, 15435 W. 49th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have accessible units?
No, 15435 W. 49th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15435 W. 49th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15435 W. 49th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15435 W. 49th Drive has units with air conditioning.

