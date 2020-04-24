15435 W. 49th Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New ranch-style home (finished in December 2016) with a finished basement. Four bedrooms plus a main floor office next to the entry. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room in the same area. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed sink, gas stove/range, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and pantry. 10' ceilings throughout main floor. Comfortable covered patio has a wonderful view of the park and Table Mountain. Finished basement features a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a bath and large storage/utility room. Pictures of the basement are forthcoming.