3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evergreen, CO
1 Unit Available
Kittredge
30675 Sun Creek Drive #L
30675 Sun Creek Drive, Evergreen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Evergreen 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - Evergreen condo. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, breakfast bar, center island. Walk-out to large deck. Downstairs has family room with wet bar for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Hiwan Estates and Fairway
31378 Tamarisk Lane
31378 Tamarisk Lane, Evergreen, CO
31378 Tamarisk Lane Available 09/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Remodeled Home on 0.75 acre in the Desirable Hiwan Gold Club: 3 Bedroom + Study or 4th Bedroom with Sweeping Views. Available September 1!! - Available September 1.
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen
1 Unit Available
Tanoa and Hiwan
1274 Red Lodge Drive - 1
1274 Red Lodge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2683 sqft
Terrific location! Minutes from 1-70, Elk Meadow Open Space and Evergreen Recreation Center. Walking distance from Bergen Park Shopping area containing King Soopers, Natural Grocers, True Yoga Studio as well as various restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Evergreen
Verified
3 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified
21 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1142 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
1 Unit Available
Green Mountain
13853 W. Iliff Ave
13853 West Iliff Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2030 sqft
13853 W. Iliff Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom / Green Mountain - This single family home is located in Green Mountain, CO, in Jefferson County. It boasts a spacious 2,030 square foot interior and sits on a 4,922 square foot lot.
1 Unit Available
Golden Proper
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
405 Ford St Available 08/01/20 $720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths Amazing Mtn Views - Here we have this amazing and very large home on top of a Golden, CO hill.
1 Unit Available
501 Golden Circle #101
501 Golden Circle, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 Unit Available
13793 West Marlowe Circle
13793 West Marlowe Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
This stunningly modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Morrison will welcome you with 2,124 square feet of living space! The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra
1 Unit Available
Green Mountain
2931 S. DeFrame Way
2931 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1526 sqft
Spacious Home with Large Yard, Central AC and Two Car Garage - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Great 3 Bedroom home in convenient Lakewood Location.
1 Unit Available
Rooney Valley
15578 W Auburn Ave
15578 West Auburn Avenue, Lakewood, CO
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,141 square foot home in the planned community of Solterra (http://solterra-community.com/ ), with access to all of the amenities! This beautiful, recently built home has only had one occupant.
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
16022 Deer Ridge Drive
16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1790 sqft
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Willowbrook
4339 South Youngfield Street
4339 South Youngfield Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will welcome you with 1848 square feet of living! The kitchen comes with gorgeous hardwood flooring, wooden cabinets, stunning granite countertops, and comes complete with all stainless steel appliances!
