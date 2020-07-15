All apartments in Evergreen
Location

31378 Tamarisk Lane, Evergreen, CO 80439
Hiwan Estates and Fairway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31378 Tamarisk Lane · Avail. Sep 1

$4,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3301 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
31378 Tamarisk Lane Available 09/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Remodeled Home on 0.75 acre in the Desirable Hiwan Gold Club: 3 Bedroom + Study or 4th Bedroom with Sweeping Views. Available September 1!! - Available September 1. Looking for a year or two year leases.

This executive remodel has it by the bucket load! Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens on to the family room with vaulted ceilings and a stylish fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the main level add to the mountain rustic feel of this home. Off the dining room is access to the large TREX deck with stunning mountain views. Also on the main level is a study with wood burning fireplace or the 4th bedroom.

Up a short flight of stairs is a master retreat with a newly remodeled bath, and barn style closet doors. The other two bedrooms with a shared bath are also on the top level.

The finished basement is rather large and features an open style family/rec room, large laundry, a 3/4 bath, and a bonus room. The two-car garage is oversized and has plenty of room for all your toys.

This home is located on a quiet cul de sac.

To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a private showing, please e-mail or text.
Up to 2 pets are ok with $600 pet deposit per pet and $20 per month pet rent per pet.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE5108705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have any available units?
31378 Tamarisk Lane has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have?
Some of 31378 Tamarisk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31378 Tamarisk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31378 Tamarisk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31378 Tamarisk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31378 Tamarisk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31378 Tamarisk Lane offers parking.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31378 Tamarisk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have a pool?
No, 31378 Tamarisk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have accessible units?
No, 31378 Tamarisk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31378 Tamarisk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31378 Tamarisk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31378 Tamarisk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
