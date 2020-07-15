Amenities

31378 Tamarisk Lane Available 09/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Remodeled Home on 0.75 acre in the Desirable Hiwan Gold Club: 3 Bedroom + Study or 4th Bedroom with Sweeping Views. Available September 1!! - Available September 1. Looking for a year or two year leases.



This executive remodel has it by the bucket load! Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens on to the family room with vaulted ceilings and a stylish fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the main level add to the mountain rustic feel of this home. Off the dining room is access to the large TREX deck with stunning mountain views. Also on the main level is a study with wood burning fireplace or the 4th bedroom.



Up a short flight of stairs is a master retreat with a newly remodeled bath, and barn style closet doors. The other two bedrooms with a shared bath are also on the top level.



The finished basement is rather large and features an open style family/rec room, large laundry, a 3/4 bath, and a bonus room. The two-car garage is oversized and has plenty of room for all your toys.



This home is located on a quiet cul de sac.



Up to 2 pets are ok with $600 pet deposit per pet and $20 per month pet rent per pet.



