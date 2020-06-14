/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evans, CO
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Ashcroft Heights
12 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
740 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
26 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
2223 8 Avenue Unit 103
2223 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Off street parking, common laundry, Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2101 5th Avenue - B
2101 5th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Located just east of the University of Northern Colorado. This is the upper unit of a triplex. The unit has a large bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced-in yard shared with two other units. Triplex near UNC, in a quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1609 10 Avenue
1609 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
550 sqft
Available in JUNE! 1 bedroom apartment, lower level of the house. Nice full kitchen, two extra rooms, choose which is best for bedroom or extra living or studying space. great closet and storage area, great location next to UNC.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
212 14 Street
212 14th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
1 bedroom/1 bath unit. Off street parking, common laundry, A/C unit. Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets please
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
1621 6th Avenue - B
1621 6th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
400 sqft
Quaint garden level apartment features a 1 bedroom/1 bath with approximately 400 sq. ft. of living space including a kitchen, dining area and living room. New flooring in living room and bedroom. Within walking distance of UNC.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clayton Park
1 Unit Available
412 11th Avenue
412 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
Fantastic 1 bdrm house avail 5/14 - 1 bath, Small storage shed, Fenced yard, Off street parking DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE ON THIS GREAT HOME!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3456834)
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1423 14th Ave 2
1423 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
684 sqft
Gorgeous historical Basement Duplex - Property Id: 161812 This basement duplex is a perfect match for a student or hospital employee! Central location to shopping, restaurants and downtown. Walking distance from high school and hospital.
