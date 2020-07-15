All apartments in Dillon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

54 Ensign Drive

54 Ensign Drive · (970) 468-9137
Location

54 Ensign Drive, Dillon, CO 80435

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 Ensign Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views. The 2 bedroom is on the lower level of an executive mountain home and has a separate, private entrance. Beautifully furnished and landscaped. Granite tile kitchen, full dining area and kitchen bar. Comfortable living room features a gas fireplace and large flatscreen. Free WiFi and cable. The private covered patio has a gas grill. Washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has queen, flatscreen and private bath. Guest bedroom has queen and flatscreen. Full bath with tub and shower. Walk out to views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. One Parking Spot. Clubhouse just down the street with heated outdoor pool, hot tub and gathering space (access to hot tub and common area may be closed due to Covid restrictions). Conveniently located to all of Summit County recreation, resorts and events. Biking and hiking trails right out the door. Free Summit Stage shuttle stop in walking distance just across the highway. Easy access to everything this area offers! Available September 1 for 9 month lease.

$3200/month - includes all utilities

No pets/ No smoking.

1 parking space available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Ensign Drive have any available units?
54 Ensign Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Ensign Drive have?
Some of 54 Ensign Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Ensign Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Ensign Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Ensign Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Ensign Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dillon.
Does 54 Ensign Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Ensign Drive offers parking.
Does 54 Ensign Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Ensign Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Ensign Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Ensign Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Ensign Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Ensign Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Ensign Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Ensign Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Ensign Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Ensign Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
