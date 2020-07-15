Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

54 Ensign Drive Available 09/01/20 Long Term - 54 Ensign Drive - Ensign Drive 54 is a spacious unit with high ceilings and large windows that allow for a lot of natural light and mountain views. The 2 bedroom is on the lower level of an executive mountain home and has a separate, private entrance. Beautifully furnished and landscaped. Granite tile kitchen, full dining area and kitchen bar. Comfortable living room features a gas fireplace and large flatscreen. Free WiFi and cable. The private covered patio has a gas grill. Washer and dryer in unit. Master bedroom has queen, flatscreen and private bath. Guest bedroom has queen and flatscreen. Full bath with tub and shower. Walk out to views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. One Parking Spot. Clubhouse just down the street with heated outdoor pool, hot tub and gathering space (access to hot tub and common area may be closed due to Covid restrictions). Conveniently located to all of Summit County recreation, resorts and events. Biking and hiking trails right out the door. Free Summit Stage shuttle stop in walking distance just across the highway. Easy access to everything this area offers! Available September 1 for 9 month lease.



$3200/month - includes all utilities



No pets/ No smoking.



1 parking space available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5150459)