173 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
625 Hathaway Drive 27
625 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Coming Soon, 3 bed 1.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3
1165 Chiricahua Loop, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$875
770 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a four-plex near Peterson and Shriever Air Force Bases. Close to Powers Blvd for dining and shopping. Laundry room on site. Off street parking. Utilities not included. Pets not allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1660 Peterson Rd
1660 Peterson Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Ranch style home with central air, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage w/ large fenced backyard. Close to military bases, Falcon D-49 schools, 1,064 sq total sq ft. No pets.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Springs Ranch
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1236 Commanchero Drive
1236 Commanchero Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1459 sqft
Fantastic bi-level home in Cimarron Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage. fully fenced yard, Hobby room or office located off of utility room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
2235 Lisa Drive
2235 Lisa Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2111 sqft
Tile flooring in kitchen and entry, bullnose corners, vaulted ceilings in living room with cozy fireplace. Basement was professionally finished with a family room that is almost 400 square feet, with built in surround sound wiring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
2290 Lisa Drive
2290 Lisa Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2894 sqft
5 Bedroom In Constitution Hills - This is a 2 story home with a finished walkout basement. 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage. Newer Carpet. The home has an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and family room with fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Springs Ranch
7150 Allens Park Dr
7150 Allens Park Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2059 sqft
New Carpet and Ready for Move in! - This home will suit your needs quite well! The main level has a spacious living area with a kitchen and dining space as well as a half bath. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
2648 Shannara Grove
2648 Shannara Grove, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1520 sqft
This town home in Claremont Ranch is your new sanctuary. The sizable living room welcomes you into a refined, well cared for space. Open main level floor plan with a three sided gas fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rustic Hills
5540 Darcy Lane
5540 Darcy Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
5540 Darcy Lane Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome off of the Powers Corridor! - * 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath * End Unit In Quiet Neighborhood * Wood Burning Fireplace in living area * Kitchen area w/ white appliances, look-out window and breakfast

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
5343 Arroyo
5343 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2079 sqft
5343 Arroyo Available 08/05/20 Arroyo - Two Story built in 2003, approximately 2079 sq ft, 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom in basement, 2 bathrooms on upper level, 1 bath on lower level and 1 bath in basement.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
4724 Desert Varnish Drive
4724 Desert Varnish Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3320 sqft
4724 Desert Varnish Drive Available 08/14/20 4724 Desert Varnish Drive - Beautiful home on a nicely landscaped lot! Large main level office with great built in cabinets located next to the formal living room; Large kitchen with lots of cabinet

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
5470 Standard Drive
5470 Standard Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
3391 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway Park
747 Hailey Glenn View
747 Hailey Glenn Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 747 Hailey Glenn View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rustic Hills
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx. 2,220 total sq ft with 1,504 finished sq ft. Attached 1 car oversized garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102
3976 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4397 Quartzite Place
4397 Quartzite Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2864 sqft
* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista! * This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!! *Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Springs Ranch
7120 McEwan Street, 80922
7120 Mcewan Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1535 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
3854 Swainson Drive
3854 Swainson Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath in East Colorado Springs. Availability date is subject to change.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
4248 Alder Springs View
4248 Alder Springs View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4248 Alder Springs View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
7721 Blue Vail Way
7721 Blue Vail Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Main level living at its finest! -7721 Blue Vail Way - 2 Story Ranch home of 2,500 sq. ft. has everything you need! - Large master bedroom with a 4 piece master bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stetson Hills
6924 Ash Creek Heights - Unit 102 #102
6924 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Ground Level Condo in Gated Community with Clubhouse and Pool! - This is a great place for you! Gated community, assigned covered parking spot very close to your unit which sits on a corner with views of Pikes Peak from the dining area and the

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rustic Hills
5521 Bonita Village Drive
5521 Bonita Village Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Charming move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom rental. Nice fenced yard with patio surrounded by mature trees. Washer and dryer provided. 1 car attached garage. 1 pet max. Call today for a showing!
City Guide for Cimarron Hills, CO

"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cimarron Hills, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cimarron Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

