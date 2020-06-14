114 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with garage
"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")
Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more
Cimarron Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.