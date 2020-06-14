Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO with garage

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
2860 Frazier Lane
2860 Frazier Lane, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
This is a well maintained home for easy living. Air conditioning for the hot days. Nice patio for shade and relaxing. Large shed for storage or make it a play area. Open floor plan with separate Family room and Living room areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7317 Campstool Drive
7317 Campstool Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1474 sqft
Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1660 Peterson Rd
1660 Peterson Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Ranch style home with central air, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage w/ large fenced backyard. Close to military bases, Falcon D-49 schools, 1,064 sq total sq ft. No pets.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6565 Lonsdale Drive
6565 Lonsdale Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1718 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1236 Commanchero Drive
1236 Commanchero Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1459 sqft
Fantastic bi-level home in Cimarron Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage. fully fenced yard, Hobby room or office located off of utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102
3976 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5065 Stone Fence Drive
5065 Stone Fence Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2079 sqft
5065 Stone Fence Drive Available 07/10/20 5065 Stone Fence Drive - Beautiful two story in Stetson Ridge. This home is immaculate, open and bright.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3940 Ranch Bluff Court
3940 Ranch Bluff Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1837 sqft
3940 Ranch Bluff Court Available 07/10/20 3940 Ranch Bluff Court - Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath and 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
728 Endeavor Way
728 Endeavor Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1557 sqft
$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4397 Quartzite Place
4397 Quartzite Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2864 sqft
* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista! * This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!! *Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3085 haystack Drive
3085 Haystack Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2371 sqft
Great Stucco home, 3 beds up, with a unfinished basement. Big back yard, back to open space.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2425 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4248 Alder Springs View
4248 Alder Springs View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4248 Alder Springs View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7041 Enbrook Drive
7041 Embrook Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3183 sqft
Available on 10/1/2020. Immaculate home in Powers area close to Peterson Air Force Base. 3,183 sqft with 4 bed/4 bath plus a loft and a bonus room with 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7055 Blazing Trail Drive
7055 Blazing Trail Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2410 sqft
Lovely 4 bed/3.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7925 Kettle Drum Street
7925 Kettle Drum Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2167 sqft
Don't miss this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with unfinished walk out basement! Main level has an open floor plan with a combination living and dining room which opens to the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7890 Steward Lane
7890 Steward Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Enjoy main level living in this spacious rancher off the Powers Corridor. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an office, main level laundry room. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and lots of light. Large master with attached bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Village Seven
1 Unit Available
2705 Penacho Circle
2705 Penacho Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2423 sqft
This Colorado Springs Home is a 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, tri-level, rear fenced yard, w/d hookups, range / oven, refrigerator,
City Guide for Cimarron Hills, CO

"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cimarron Hills, CO

Cimarron Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

