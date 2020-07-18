All apartments in Chaffee County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

18280 Alta Vista Dr.

18280 Alta Vista Drive · (719) 581-7368
Location

18280 Alta Vista Drive, Chaffee County, CO 81211

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18280 Alta Vista Dr. · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Trail West has amazing views, a large living room, beautiful sunroom, and master suite separate from three bedrooms. Tenant pays electric, gas, trash, and maintains yard which is a natural habitat, no grass. Just need to maintain weed control, snow removal, and appearance. There is a gas fireplace, range, water heater and dryer. One pet considered. Owner pays HOA which covers community well water, sewer, and road maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

