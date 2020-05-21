983 Moore Drive

Amenities

Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary. With indirect ski in/ski out access to Aspen Highlands, exceptional views of the valley and conveniently located just minutes from downtown Aspen, you have everything at your fingertips. There is ample outdoor and indoor living space in this 6,252 square foot home with five bedrooms including a separate guesthouse. The large and well-appointed kitchen, spacious living room, stunning stone patio and formal dining room provide the perfect setting for entertaining. Other features include an elevator, extensive landscaping and water feature, private hot tub and stunning views. All you could want in quintessential Aspen home...Short term rentals at a rate of $65K/month.