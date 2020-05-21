All apartments in Aspen
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:38 PM

983 Moore Drive

983 Moore Drive · (970) 544-5800
Location

983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary. With indirect ski in/ski out access to Aspen Highlands, exceptional views of the valley and conveniently located just minutes from downtown Aspen, you have everything at your fingertips. There is ample outdoor and indoor living space in this 6,252 square foot home with five bedrooms including a separate guesthouse. The large and well-appointed kitchen, spacious living room, stunning stone patio and formal dining room provide the perfect setting for entertaining. Other features include an elevator, extensive landscaping and water feature, private hot tub and stunning views. All you could want in quintessential Aspen home...Short term rentals at a rate of $65K/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Moore Drive have any available units?
983 Moore Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 983 Moore Drive have?
Some of 983 Moore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Moore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
983 Moore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Moore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 983 Moore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 983 Moore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 983 Moore Drive does offer parking.
Does 983 Moore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Moore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Moore Drive have a pool?
No, 983 Moore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 983 Moore Drive have accessible units?
No, 983 Moore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Moore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 983 Moore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 983 Moore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 Moore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
