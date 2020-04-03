927 E Durant Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Available immediately for Summer and Winter, short or long term rentals. Enjoy a leisurely stroll to Aspen's core from this quiet cul-de-sac estate just 2 blocks to the gondola and stunning big views of Red Mtn and Aspen Mtn from either side. A dramatic stone archway will greet your guests as they enter for an evening on your huge top level great room that features high vaulted ceilings, two entertainment areas, a wood burning fireplace and large screen TVs. The living area seats 15, the family area 9 and the dining room 8. Cozy up in your expansive master suite with gas fireplace or enjoy evenings on the private deck in the hot tub watching the snow cats groom Ajax Mountain. Rental Rates:$2,500/Nightly$15,000/Weekly$50,000/MonthlyHoliday Rates:Please contact Paula Damaso