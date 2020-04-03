All apartments in Aspen
927 E Durant Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020

927 E Durant Avenue

927 East Durant Avenue · (614) 804-1854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Available immediately for Summer and Winter, short or long term rentals. Enjoy a leisurely stroll to Aspen's core from this quiet cul-de-sac estate just 2 blocks to the gondola and stunning big views of Red Mtn and Aspen Mtn from either side. A dramatic stone archway will greet your guests as they enter for an evening on your huge top level great room that features high vaulted ceilings, two entertainment areas, a wood burning fireplace and large screen TVs. The living area seats 15, the family area 9 and the dining room 8. Cozy up in your expansive master suite with gas fireplace or enjoy evenings on the private deck in the hot tub watching the snow cats groom Ajax Mountain. Rental Rates:$2,500/Nightly$15,000/Weekly$50,000/MonthlyHoliday Rates:Please contact Paula Damaso

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 E Durant Avenue have any available units?
927 E Durant Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 E Durant Avenue have?
Some of 927 E Durant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 E Durant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 E Durant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 E Durant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 E Durant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue offer parking?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 E Durant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 E Durant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
