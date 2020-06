Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condominium is perfectly located with incredible views of the Roaring Fork River. The Queen bedded master bedroom has views of the Roaring Fork River and its ensuite bathroom has dual vanities and a steam shower. It is the perfect place to relax year round listening to the sounds of the river on the private balcony or the cozy warmth in front of the wood-burning stove. Two additional guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom and laundry are located off the kitchen with a queen bed and bunk beds perfect for children. Conveniently located within walking distance to City Market, The Silver Queen Gondola and Restaurant Row make this the perfect Aspen Location.www.queenvictoriacondo.com