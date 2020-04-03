All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

814 W Bleeker Street

814 West Bleeker Street · (970) 948-2490
Location

814 West Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
sauna
Privacy, trees, and even a small stream runs along side this prime locations townhouse. Just a few minutes bike to downtown, a short walk to the music tents, and quick shuttle ride or free bus to the gondola. Outside enjoy the adorable patio, perennial gardens in front and back and the seasonal stream. This 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features an open floor plan on the main level with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wood burning fire place, & gas stove. Upper level which includes the master suite which has a large walk-in outfitted closet, and private sauna and second bedroom. Lower level has a large open bedroom 3/4 bath and laundry room. Fully Furnished. Service dog permitted with HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 W Bleeker Street have any available units?
814 W Bleeker Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 W Bleeker Street have?
Some of 814 W Bleeker Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 W Bleeker Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 W Bleeker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 W Bleeker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 W Bleeker Street is pet friendly.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street offer parking?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not offer parking.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street have a pool?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street have accessible units?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 W Bleeker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 W Bleeker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
