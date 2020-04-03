814 W Bleeker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry sauna

Privacy, trees, and even a small stream runs along side this prime locations townhouse. Just a few minutes bike to downtown, a short walk to the music tents, and quick shuttle ride or free bus to the gondola. Outside enjoy the adorable patio, perennial gardens in front and back and the seasonal stream. This 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features an open floor plan on the main level with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wood burning fire place, & gas stove. Upper level which includes the master suite which has a large walk-in outfitted closet, and private sauna and second bedroom. Lower level has a large open bedroom 3/4 bath and laundry room. Fully Furnished. Service dog permitted with HOA approval.