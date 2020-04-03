810 E Cooper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Location, Location, Location 1.5 blocks to the gondola. Newly remodeled completed December 2018. The top floor kitchen has amazing Red Mountain views, large dining area and breakfast bar. Living room on the top floor has an expansive skylight with cathedral ceilings and great views of Ajax. The main floor has an oversized master and guest suites; both featuring high ceilings, fireplaces and amazing mountain views. The garden level provides an additional 4 bed bunk room, laundry room, owner storage and access to the two car garage. This is a great end unit with spacious private patio and separate entrance. Fabulous contemporary space right in the epicenter of Aspen core.