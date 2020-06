Amenities

This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located. Right up against Aspen Mountain, this contemporary condo has many close hiking trails and parks for you to enjoy. Take advantage of all of the amenities that the complex has to offer including a pool, hottub and outdoor grills!