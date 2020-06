Amenities

There is no finer location and convenient location than the Durant Condo Complex. Just steps from the iconic Aspen open air mall, Restaurant Row and the Gondola Plaza, sits this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom getaway. A full extensive remodel of the exterior as well as a stylish, timeless interior was recently completed. Amazing views, washer/dryer, Ski-in/ski-out. Pool/hot tub. Holiday nightly rate $2,500, Regular nightly rate $1,500. $20,000 per month.