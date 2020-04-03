616 S Galena Street

Amenities
Unbeatable location at the base of Aspen Mountain just steps to the Gondola. Enjoy Aspen's best within a block of this residence; shop the pedestrian mall, enjoy a treat from Paradise Bakery, dine at CasaTua, apres ski at the Nell, catch a show at Belly Up or ice skate. This 3-level townhouse with private elevator & garage parking offers spectacular views toward Red Mountain & overlooking downtown.Top level features generous natural light with an abundance of windows, skylights, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, chef's kitchen, dining area & great room. On the middle level you will find the master suite & guest suite with 2 queen beds & twin. The first level features a guest suite with a split-king bed & a 4th guest suite with a split-king.