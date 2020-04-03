All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 616 S Galena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
616 S Galena Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

616 S Galena Street

616 South Galena Street · (970) 366-0891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

616 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
elevator
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
Unbeatable location at the base of Aspen Mountain just steps to the Gondola. Enjoy Aspen's best within a block of this residence; shop the pedestrian mall, enjoy a treat from Paradise Bakery, dine at CasaTua, apres ski at the Nell, catch a show at Belly Up or ice skate. This 3-level townhouse with private elevator & garage parking offers spectacular views toward Red Mountain & overlooking downtown.Top level features generous natural light with an abundance of windows, skylights, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, chef's kitchen, dining area & great room. On the middle level you will find the master suite & guest suite with 2 queen beds & twin. The first level features a guest suite with a split-king bed & a 4th guest suite with a split-king.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 S Galena Street have any available units?
616 S Galena Street has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 S Galena Street have?
Some of 616 S Galena Street's amenities include garage, elevator, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 S Galena Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 S Galena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 S Galena Street pet-friendly?
No, 616 S Galena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 616 S Galena Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 S Galena Street does offer parking.
Does 616 S Galena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 S Galena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 S Galena Street have a pool?
No, 616 S Galena Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 S Galena Street have accessible units?
No, 616 S Galena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 S Galena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 S Galena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 S Galena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 S Galena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 616 S Galena Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity