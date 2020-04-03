616 S Galena Street

Amenities

garage elevator guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest suite

Unbeatable location at the base of Aspen Mountain just steps to the Gondola. Enjoy Aspen's best within a block of this residence; shop the pedestrian mall, enjoy a treat from Paradise Bakery, dine at CasaTua, apres ski at the Nell, catch a show at Belly Up or ice skate. This 3-level townhouse with private elevator & garage parking offers spectacular views toward Red Mountain & overlooking downtown.Top level features generous natural light with an abundance of windows, skylights, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, chef's kitchen, dining area & great room. On the middle level you will find the master suite & guest suite with 2 queen beds & twin. The first level features a guest suite with a split-king bed & a 4th guest suite with a split-king.