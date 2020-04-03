All apartments in Aspen
Aspen, CO
58 Pitkin Reserve
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

58 Pitkin Reserve

58 Pitkin Way · (970) 544-5800
Location

58 Pitkin Way, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
media room
This contemporary mountain estate offers the quintessential Aspen experience in the best location in Aspen. This is one of Aspen's most sought-after addresses on Red Mountain. There are views from every room in the house, which captures Aspen Mountain, Highlands and Buttermilk. The back yard boarders the Rio Grande trail for an easy walk into town with river frontage. The house itself has 6 bedrooms, a formal dining area, open kitchen, a media room. You can accommodate any group in this house for your mountain vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have any available units?
58 Pitkin Reserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
Is 58 Pitkin Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
58 Pitkin Reserve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Pitkin Reserve pet-friendly?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve offer parking?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not offer parking.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have a pool?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not have a pool.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have accessible units?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Pitkin Reserve have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Pitkin Reserve does not have units with air conditioning.
