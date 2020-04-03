505 Park Circle

Amenities

Located just outside the core and a short stroll to the gondola and downtown, this new contemporary 1/2 duplex is spacious, modern and beautiful with Aspen Mountain views. Luxury 4/5 bedroom, 4 full baths and 2 half baths in downtown Aspen CoreMedia Room with large HD TV, wet bar, and powder roomLiving Room with gas fireplace, large HD TV, and walk out deck with Aspen Mountain ViewsClean and modern finishes throughoutChef's Kitchen with large islandUpper and Lower Decks with BBQ GrillWalking distance to Aspen town centerCentral Air ConditioningTwo Car GarageSleeps 8-10