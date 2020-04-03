All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 505 Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
505 Park Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

505 Park Circle

505 Park Circle · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

505 Park Circle, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Located just outside the core and a short stroll to the gondola and downtown, this new contemporary 1/2 duplex is spacious, modern and beautiful with Aspen Mountain views. Luxury 4/5 bedroom, 4 full baths and 2 half baths in downtown Aspen CoreMedia Room with large HD TV, wet bar, and powder roomLiving Room with gas fireplace, large HD TV, and walk out deck with Aspen Mountain ViewsClean and modern finishes throughoutChef's Kitchen with large islandUpper and Lower Decks with BBQ GrillWalking distance to Aspen town centerCentral Air ConditioningTwo Car GarageSleeps 8-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Park Circle have any available units?
505 Park Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Park Circle have?
Some of 505 Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
505 Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 505 Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 505 Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 505 Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 505 Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Park Circle have a pool?
No, 505 Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 505 Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 505 Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 505 Park Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity