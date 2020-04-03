All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 423 N 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
423 N 2nd Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

423 N 2nd Street

423 North 2nd Street · (970) 379-1907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

423 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens. Recently remodeled and completely refurnished in a simple yet sophisticated palette, which is blended with the historic character, creates a one of a kind and inviting residence. The location makes it ideal for a large extended family or group to enjoy everything that Aspen has to offer with easy access to downtown for skiing Aspen Mountain, the shopping and dining district, the Music Tent in the summer months, nearby parks, hiking/biking trails, and much more! Other highlighted features include: private hot tub, pool table, fenced yard, and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 N 2nd Street have any available units?
423 N 2nd Street has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 423 N 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 N 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 423 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 N 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 423 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 423 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 423 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 423 N 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity