423 N 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool table garage hot tub sauna

Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens. Recently remodeled and completely refurnished in a simple yet sophisticated palette, which is blended with the historic character, creates a one of a kind and inviting residence. The location makes it ideal for a large extended family or group to enjoy everything that Aspen has to offer with easy access to downtown for skiing Aspen Mountain, the shopping and dining district, the Music Tent in the summer months, nearby parks, hiking/biking trails, and much more! Other highlighted features include: private hot tub, pool table, fenced yard, and two car garage.