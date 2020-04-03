All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020

421 S West End Street

421 West End Street · (970) 948-5042
Location

421 West End Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4120 sqft

Amenities

Just Updated, Mountain Contemporary Stunner, Aspen Core location with easy walk to town, Available for long term, seasonal, monthly or weekly rentals. 2 blocks to the Silver Queen Gondola and all of Aspen. But in a quiet neighborhood for such a close location.4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage. Top floor Living with Aspen Mountain Views. Open Kitchen, dining, living rooms. Air Conditioned throughout. Main level with 2 oversize master suites. Both with king bedding,3rd bedroom with king bed, 4th Bedroom Bunk room containing 2 x bunk beds, 1 x Queen size bed. Office has sleep sofa. TV/Xfinity in each bedroom, Living room and office. Short walk to any location in Aspen. Also handily on the Aspen ''Downtowner'' free car service route. 4120sq ft plus garage and decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S West End Street have any available units?
421 S West End Street has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 S West End Street have?
Some of 421 S West End Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S West End Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 S West End Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S West End Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 S West End Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 421 S West End Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 S West End Street does offer parking.
Does 421 S West End Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 S West End Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S West End Street have a pool?
No, 421 S West End Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 S West End Street have accessible units?
No, 421 S West End Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S West End Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S West End Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 S West End Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 421 S West End Street has units with air conditioning.
