421 S West End Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Updated, Mountain Contemporary Stunner, Aspen Core location with easy walk to town, Available for long term, seasonal, monthly or weekly rentals. 2 blocks to the Silver Queen Gondola and all of Aspen. But in a quiet neighborhood for such a close location.4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage. Top floor Living with Aspen Mountain Views. Open Kitchen, dining, living rooms. Air Conditioned throughout. Main level with 2 oversize master suites. Both with king bedding,3rd bedroom with king bed, 4th Bedroom Bunk room containing 2 x bunk beds, 1 x Queen size bed. Office has sleep sofa. TV/Xfinity in each bedroom, Living room and office. Short walk to any location in Aspen. Also handily on the Aspen ''Downtowner'' free car service route. 4120sq ft plus garage and decks.