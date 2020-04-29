All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:29 AM

395 Silverlode Drive

395 Silverlode Drive · (970) 987-1450
Location

395 Silverlode Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5049 sqft

Amenities

Unobstructed Aspen Mountain views from this 4 bedroom luxury rental home at the base of Smuggler Mine. Rustic contemporary decor throughout, and an open main living floor plan focused on the stunning views make it an impressive vacation home perfect for entertaining. Other key features include: gourmet kitchen, large deck with gas grill, separate office, second living area, and all bedrooms en suite. Rental Rates as follows: Holiday Nightly: $4,500; Regular Nightly: $3,000; No Pets See virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Silverlode Drive have any available units?
395 Silverlode Drive has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 395 Silverlode Drive currently offering any rent specials?
395 Silverlode Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Silverlode Drive pet-friendly?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive offer parking?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not offer parking.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive have a pool?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not have a pool.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive have accessible units?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Silverlode Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Silverlode Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
