395 Silverlode Drive

Unobstructed Aspen Mountain views from this 4 bedroom luxury rental home at the base of Smuggler Mine. Rustic contemporary decor throughout, and an open main living floor plan focused on the stunning views make it an impressive vacation home perfect for entertaining. Other key features include: gourmet kitchen, large deck with gas grill, separate office, second living area, and all bedrooms en suite. Rental Rates as follows: Holiday Nightly: $4,500; Regular Nightly: $3,000; No Pets See virtual tour.