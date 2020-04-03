All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 311 W North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
311 W North Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

311 W North Street

311 West North Street · (970) 379-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

311 West North Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a rare opportunity for year-round rental of a modernist architectural chalet near Triangle Park in Aspen's lovely Old West End. Filled with warm light and works of art, this three bedroom, two bath home is now on the market for the first time.The airy and bright split-level half-duplex features a large open upstairs kitchen-living-dining area with designer furnishings. In addition to sliding glass doors opening onto spacious decks on two sides of the property, clerestory windows near the peak of the high sloping ceilings keep the living space light and bright. Built-ins and closets throughout both the upper and lower levels offer ample storage and counter space for displaying sculpture, books, and other collectibles.Available starting 11/02/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W North Street have any available units?
311 W North Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 311 W North Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 W North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W North Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 W North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 311 W North Street offer parking?
No, 311 W North Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 W North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W North Street have a pool?
No, 311 W North Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 W North Street have accessible units?
No, 311 W North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 W North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 W North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 W North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 311 W North Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity