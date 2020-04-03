307 W Francis Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This cozy, updated West End cabin has it all! Just blocks from the downtown core of Aspen as well as the Music Tent, the Aspen Institute and so much more; a better location would be hard to find. The comfortable interior provides visitors with over 4,000 square feet of space; perfect for entertaining a group of friends, family or colleagues. With three bedrooms and four bathrooms, lush furnishings, high-end appliances and granite countertops; this home truly does have everything any guest could want. Relax by one of multiple fireplaces, play a game of pool or enjoy a plunge in the hot tub surrounded by a spacious private deck. Available for short term rentals throughout the year with rates varying from season to season. Off season is $1,500 per night, Holiday $3,000 night.