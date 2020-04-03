All apartments in Aspen
307 W Francis Street

307 West Francis Street · (970) 379-2299
Location

307 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4020 sqft

Amenities

This cozy, updated West End cabin has it all! Just blocks from the downtown core of Aspen as well as the Music Tent, the Aspen Institute and so much more; a better location would be hard to find. The comfortable interior provides visitors with over 4,000 square feet of space; perfect for entertaining a group of friends, family or colleagues. With three bedrooms and four bathrooms, lush furnishings, high-end appliances and granite countertops; this home truly does have everything any guest could want. Relax by one of multiple fireplaces, play a game of pool or enjoy a plunge in the hot tub surrounded by a spacious private deck. Available for short term rentals throughout the year with rates varying from season to season. Off season is $1,500 per night, Holiday $3,000 night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 W Francis Street have any available units?
307 W Francis Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 W Francis Street have?
Some of 307 W Francis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 W Francis Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 W Francis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 W Francis Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 W Francis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 307 W Francis Street offer parking?
No, 307 W Francis Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 W Francis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 W Francis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 W Francis Street have a pool?
Yes, 307 W Francis Street has a pool.
Does 307 W Francis Street have accessible units?
No, 307 W Francis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 W Francis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 W Francis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 W Francis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 W Francis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
