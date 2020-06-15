All apartments in Aspen
302 N 2nd

302 North 2nd Street · (970) 379-1907
Location

302 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$55,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This elegant, contemporary style four bedroom home is located in the desirable West End of Aspen, just a short distance from all the amenities of downtown and walking distance to town, the gondola and the music tent. If you're not in the mood to walk, the cross town shuttle passes right by the house straight into town and you can pick up the bus to the other 3 ski areas just 2 blocks away.This property is situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with a lovely patio ideal for enjoying your morning cup of coffee! This home features a gorgeous upper level master suite with views of Aspen Mountain from the private deck. The extra spacious master bathroom features a steam shower, large soaking tub and walk in closet. There is also a private office with easy access to the master.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 N 2nd have any available units?
302 N 2nd has a unit available for $55,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 N 2nd have?
Some of 302 N 2nd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 N 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
302 N 2nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 N 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 302 N 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 302 N 2nd offer parking?
Yes, 302 N 2nd does offer parking.
Does 302 N 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 N 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 N 2nd have a pool?
No, 302 N 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 302 N 2nd have accessible units?
No, 302 N 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 N 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 N 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 N 2nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 N 2nd does not have units with air conditioning.
