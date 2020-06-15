Amenities

This elegant, contemporary style four bedroom home is located in the desirable West End of Aspen, just a short distance from all the amenities of downtown and walking distance to town, the gondola and the music tent. If you're not in the mood to walk, the cross town shuttle passes right by the house straight into town and you can pick up the bus to the other 3 ski areas just 2 blocks away.This property is situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with a lovely patio ideal for enjoying your morning cup of coffee! This home features a gorgeous upper level master suite with views of Aspen Mountain from the private deck. The extra spacious master bathroom features a steam shower, large soaking tub and walk in closet. There is also a private office with easy access to the master.