219 N Monarch Street

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage gym elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage hot tub media room new construction

Just completed! Brand new Luxury Estate conveniently located in the West End! This state-of-the art, 8 bedroom contemporary estate features the finest of finishes available on the market. One of the largest, most lavishly appointed homes is now available to rent in this highly coveted Aspen neighborhood within easy walking distance to Aspen's famed downtown core. The floor plan is open with an elegant living room for entertaining, fabulous kitchen with breakfast area & dining for 14. The views of Aspen Mtn. are stunning from the Living Room, Master Bedroom & private upper level deck with hot tub. There are five king suites along with two queen suites & a wonderful media room/rec room as well as private exercise room. Add a wonderful outdoor patio & yard to make this a superior rental!