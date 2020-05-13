All apartments in Aspen
219 N Monarch Street

219 North Monarch Street · (970) 379-5018
Location

219 North Monarch Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Just completed! Brand new Luxury Estate conveniently located in the West End! This state-of-the art, 8 bedroom contemporary estate features the finest of finishes available on the market. One of the largest, most lavishly appointed homes is now available to rent in this highly coveted Aspen neighborhood within easy walking distance to Aspen's famed downtown core. The floor plan is open with an elegant living room for entertaining, fabulous kitchen with breakfast area & dining for 14. The views of Aspen Mtn. are stunning from the Living Room, Master Bedroom & private upper level deck with hot tub. There are five king suites along with two queen suites & a wonderful media room/rec room as well as private exercise room. Add a wonderful outdoor patio & yard to make this a superior rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N Monarch Street have any available units?
219 N Monarch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 219 N Monarch Street have?
Some of 219 N Monarch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 N Monarch Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 N Monarch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N Monarch Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 N Monarch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 219 N Monarch Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 N Monarch Street offers parking.
Does 219 N Monarch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 N Monarch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N Monarch Street have a pool?
No, 219 N Monarch Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 N Monarch Street have accessible units?
No, 219 N Monarch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N Monarch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 N Monarch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N Monarch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N Monarch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
