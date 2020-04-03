All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 1564 Silver King Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
1564 Silver King Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

1564 Silver King Drive

1564 Silver King Drive · (970) 309-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1564 Silver King Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
Bedrooms: 5 bedrooms (sleeps 12+)Bedding: King, King, King, 1 custom Queen bunk, 4 custom full sized of bunksBunk room features 4 individual flat screen televisions as well as large flat screen for movie viewing, individual Ipod docking stationsGuest Room #4: 2 custom Queen bunks, Air Hockey and wet barBathrooms: All bedrooms are en suite. 5 full baths; 1 half bathOutdoor spaces: large balconies off Living Room and Master Bedroom. Outdoor patio area off the kitchen with hot tub, fire pit and is wired for soundCell Service: Verizon is excellent; AT&T may be choppyInternet: High Speed WiFi (Wireless Internet)Cable: State of the art AV throughout; including theater with drop down screenUnlimited Long DistanceSorry no No Smoking; Pets will be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Silver King Drive have any available units?
1564 Silver King Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 1564 Silver King Drive have?
Some of 1564 Silver King Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 Silver King Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Silver King Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Silver King Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1564 Silver King Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive offer parking?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive have a pool?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Silver King Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Silver King Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1564 Silver King Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity