15 Westview Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You do not want to miss this private Knollwood retreat. A 5,400 sq. ft. mountain cottage tucked away by mature trees, offering privacy and close proximity to downtown Aspen. The floor plan has an effortless flow from the family room, kitchen, dining, and outdoor living spaces. Private master suite with detached office and a bonus family room, media, and wine cellar. The sizable fenced in yard offers seclusion and room to play, making this mountain home the perfect family retreat. The bike path into town is steps away offering easy access to the shops, restaurants, and galleries of downtown Aspen.