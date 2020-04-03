All apartments in Aspen
Aspen, CO
15 Westview Drive
Last updated April 3 2020

15 Westview Drive

15 Westview Drive · (970) 306-1755
Location

15 Westview Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You do not want to miss this private Knollwood retreat. A 5,400 sq. ft. mountain cottage tucked away by mature trees, offering privacy and close proximity to downtown Aspen. The floor plan has an effortless flow from the family room, kitchen, dining, and outdoor living spaces. Private master suite with detached office and a bonus family room, media, and wine cellar. The sizable fenced in yard offers seclusion and room to play, making this mountain home the perfect family retreat. The bike path into town is steps away offering easy access to the shops, restaurants, and galleries of downtown Aspen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Westview Drive have any available units?
15 Westview Drive has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Westview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Westview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Westview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Westview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 15 Westview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Westview Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 Westview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Westview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Westview Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Westview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Westview Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Westview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Westview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Westview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Westview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Westview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
