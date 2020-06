Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets guest suite hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub

Elegant European Alpine style home conveniently located off of Cemetery Lane on the free shuttle route. This home is perfect for a large family with four bedrooms, five and one half bathrooms and multiple entertaining spaces. The master suite is privately located upstairs with luxurious bathroom, walk-in closet and gas fireplace. The charming upstairs guest suite has two queen size beds and vaulted ceilings. The lower level features a common entertaining area and two lovely guest bedrooms each with two twin beds and private en suite bathrooms. Relax in the roof top hot tub after a day on the slopes!