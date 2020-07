Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table garage hot tub media room

The Ultimate Ski Home! Luxurious six bedroom estate with easy ski-in/ski-out access to the private Fivetrees Lift accessing Highlands ski area. Just under 10,000 square feet this luxurious mountain style home has wonderful entertaining spaces and plenty of room to spread out with three living areas, media room and rec room with pool table. There are five spacious suites and a bunk room with two three sets of bunk beds that can accommodate one large family or multiple families. Complimentary transportation to and from Aspen make this this perfect vacation getaway location!