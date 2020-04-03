All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020

1260 Snowbunny Lane

1260 Snow Bunny Lane · (970) 987-1450
Location

1260 Snow Bunny Lane, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool table
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
This gorgeous new construction six bedroom home is a dream vacation retreat for multiple families or large groups. The main living floor has an open concept plan with floor to ceiling windows to take in the awe-inspiring Aspen views and open space behind the home. It is perfect for entertaining with a gracious living area, table dining for twelve and a hearth room with gas fireplace surrounding the central gourmet kitchen. There are separate bedroom wings, plus two bedroom in the lower level to offer guests their own space. The lower level is a haven for those who want to play! There is a large media room with gaming system, pool table, ping pong table, and indoor basketball court! Come to stay and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have any available units?
1260 Snowbunny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have?
Some of 1260 Snowbunny Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Snowbunny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Snowbunny Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Snowbunny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does offer parking.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have a pool?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have accessible units?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Snowbunny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Snowbunny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
