1260 Snowbunny Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage pool table basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool table garage hot tub media room new construction

This gorgeous new construction six bedroom home is a dream vacation retreat for multiple families or large groups. The main living floor has an open concept plan with floor to ceiling windows to take in the awe-inspiring Aspen views and open space behind the home. It is perfect for entertaining with a gracious living area, table dining for twelve and a hearth room with gas fireplace surrounding the central gourmet kitchen. There are separate bedroom wings, plus two bedroom in the lower level to offer guests their own space. The lower level is a haven for those who want to play! There is a large media room with gaming system, pool table, ping pong table, and indoor basketball court! Come to stay and play!