258 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Applewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Denver West
1 Unit Available
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.

1 Unit Available
2051 Braun Dr
2051 Braun Drive, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2400 sqft
Welll located home close to freeway, transportation, highly rated schools, shopping. New interior paint, refinished hardwood floors and carpet. Large basement family room with gas log fireplace 3/4 bath with 1 bedroom as well in basement.

Ashwood
1 Unit Available
12476 W. 8th Place
12476 West 8th Place, Applewood, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
12476 W.
Results within 1 mile of Applewood
Denver West
46 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Union Square
20 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.

Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.

Union Square
1 Unit Available
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Applewood
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
South Alameda
10 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Foothills
15 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
City Guide for Applewood, CO

Applewood actually isn't home to any apple trees at all, but it is in fact home to one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the county - the Paramount Park Wildlife Sanctuary. Home to many species of waterfowl, frogs, turtles, and deer, if you like your four legged wilderness friends, this is your place.

The community of Applewood is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Jefferson, Colorado, with just over 7,000 people living here. It is also a part of the Denver-Aurora-Boulder, CO Metropolitan Areas. Applewood is heaven for nature lovers. Gorgeous Paramount Park is the perfect place for bird watching and quiet afternoons, while the Chester-Portsmouth Park offers biking and hiking trails as well as picnic spots. Lewis Meadows Park and Graham Park round out the extensive green space options in this community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Applewood, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Applewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

