258 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO with hardwood floors
Applewood actually isn't home to any apple trees at all, but it is in fact home to one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the county - the Paramount Park Wildlife Sanctuary. Home to many species of waterfowl, frogs, turtles, and deer, if you like your four legged wilderness friends, this is your place.
The community of Applewood is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Jefferson, Colorado, with just over 7,000 people living here. It is also a part of the Denver-Aurora-Boulder, CO Metropolitan Areas. Applewood is heaven for nature lovers. Gorgeous Paramount Park is the perfect place for bird watching and quiet afternoons, while the Chester-Portsmouth Park offers biking and hiking trails as well as picnic spots. Lewis Meadows Park and Graham Park round out the extensive green space options in this community. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Applewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.